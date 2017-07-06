Kimball Theatre officially shuts its doors in Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Kimball Theatre shut its doors for good Wednesday.

The theater shut down less than a week after the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation announced layoffs and outsourcing of four departments in the midst of financial troubles.

The theater has been around for 80 years. It’s a staple in Colonial Williamsburg and has a long, rich history with film screenings and live music. However, the events held at the theater haven’t been enough to sustain the operation over the years. The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation president said the theater lost $782,000 over the past year.

Local nonprofit Culturefix stepped up in hopes of keeping the Kimball open, but the theater is now officially closed.

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation released a 34-page letter about the theater’s closure, which you can read here.