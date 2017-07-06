Kennedy Space Center prepares for visit from Pence

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.(WESH) — Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Kennedy Space Center Thursday may offer the clearest look yet at how NASA may change under the Trump administration.

Setup is underway for Pence’s first Kennedy Space Center visit.

As the head of the newly re-established National Space Council, Pence will be the president’s point man for the space exploration program.

Pence could provide a window into where space exploration is headed under the new administration, when he speaks to Kennedy Space Center employees Thursday.

It’s a historic venue, one big enough to hold thousands.

Already, major changes are underway for space workers.

The administration has canceled NASA’s big, centerpiece mission — a trip to an asteroid.

With a gigantic new rocket under development, NASA now has no official near-term goal.

Under discussion though, is a long ride for astronauts past the moon, possibly to build an outpost or small space station beyond Earth’s nearest neighbor. Pence could provide some hints as he tours KSC.

Trump’s first budget proposes a small cut to NASA and eliminates some of its climate change work.