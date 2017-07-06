‘I kinda figured that,’ man charged in Va. Beach murders says after bond is denied

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man charged with murder in the deaths of two men in Virginia Beach appeared in court Thursday.

“I kinda figured that,” 20-year-old James Cole Gregory said after he was denied bond.

Gregory, of Portsmouth, and Leonard Allen Morrison III, of District Heights, Maryland, are both facing charges including first-degree murder, robbery and use of firearm in commission of a felony in the deaths of two men found dead in a home on Archives Court on June 11.

Police identified the victims as 28-year-old John Andrew Rathjen and 23-year-old Rayvone Sharome Miles, both of Virginia Beach.

Gregory and Morrison are also facing several charges in connection to a robbery and police-involved shooting in Hampton. Allen Jamal Ralph was also charged in that robbery.

Court documents say two of the suspects went into a GameStop at Hampton Towne Centre, told everyone to lay on the floor and forced the cashier to open a time-delayed safe. Officers got to the scene and the suspects bolted out a back door, tossing large amounts of cash and clothes on their way out, the paperwork said.

Police say an officer tried to arrest Morrison and an altercation ensued, during which the officer was injured. Morrison managed to get the officer’s gun. Another officer then saw Morrison was armed with the officer’s weapon and in fear for his life and others around him, he exchanged gunfire with Morrison, according to police.

Morrison was shot multiple times. The unarmed officer was also hit by gunfire; he was wearing a ballistic vest. Police said it appeared the unarmed officer was shot by Morrison.

Both the officer and Morrison were taken to the hospital. The officer has since been released. It’s not clear if Morrison is still hospitalized or not.

Chesapeake police said that two suspects of a GameStop robbery on the same day of the police-involved shooting were believed to be connected to the Hampton incident. 10 On Your Side is still working to learn if either of those suspects are Gregory or Morrison.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating.

Gregory had a public defender appointed in court Thursday. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25.

