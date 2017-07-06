In the Kitchen: Mission BBQ

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Slow and low: the most important things to remember when it comes to barbecue, so say the folks at Mission BBQ. They stopped by The Hampton Roads Show today and told us all about how they smoke their pork for 12 to 14 hours! Make sure you stop by one of their three, soon to be four, locations in Hampton Roads to try some yourself and learn more about their involvement in local charities.

MISSION BBQ American Hero Cups

August 11 – Sept 11

$2 of every cup goes back to the Navy SEAL Foundation

American Hero Cup proceeds will go to local fire and police charities.

Mission BBQ

Locations in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach & Hampton

Coming Soon to Newport News

Mission-BBQ.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mission BBQ.