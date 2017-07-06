Former NFL player now tackling childhood hunger

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A former NFL player has made it his mission to tackle childhood hunger in Virginia.

“We’re glad to be able to put a small dent in it every day,” said Greg Scott, Founder and CEO of the Cover 3 Foundation. “There’s a lot of work left to be done.”

Scott, a Franklin native who played football for Hampton University and later for the NFL, retired in 2007.

Two years later, he launched the nonprofit foundation out of Franklin. 10 On Your Side met him at his offices there on Thursday.

“I thought the NFL was going to be my highest pinnacle and to be honest with you — with all due respect to the NFL — it was a stepping stone for what I do now,” he said. “Because really making a difference in some child’s life… goes much further to me than entertaining them on TV.”

Scott’s day begins around 5 a.m., when he and his team load up thousands of meals and deliver them across the region. Two trucks head east toward the seven cities. Another heads west.

On average, they feed about 4,000 a day, taking the meals to churches, schools, camps and recreational centers with kids in need.

“They impact us a lot,” said Christian Boone, who works at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Franklin. “You may have some kids that are struggling or come from lower-income families and they may not be able to provide the proper nourishment at home.”

“The next meal can be a long ways away,” said Scott. “Everyone’s home situation is a little different these days so we do all we can to make sure that these kids have a healthy, nutritious meal.”

Scott said the summer can be the most critical time, but the need to combat childhood hunger is constant.

He said the foundation is close to reaching a big milestone — almost 2.5 million meals delivered.

“It’s fulfilling, it’s rewarding, it’s gratifying,” Scott said.

The foundation has a partnership with the Department of Corrections, and female detainees assist in packaging the meals before delivery.

“We get a chance to mentor the young ladies as well and let them know, hey, life is all about second chances.”

For information on how you can get involved or donate, head to the foundation’s website.