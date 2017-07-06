Former local college stars to play for $2 million

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The college basketball season may be months away, but starting this weekend you can get a taste with some “Summer Madness.”

It’s called The Basketball Tournament, or better known as the TBT. Some of the best pros from around the world, not playing in the NBA, team together for the 64-team NCAA Tournament style format for a $2 million grand prize.

A group of former college stars from Hampton Roads have come together to form a team known as Seven City Grain.

The team features some of the best basketball talent to come out of Hampton Roads, including; Desmond Lee (Booker T./NC State), Steven Pledger (Atlantic Shores/Univ. of Oklahoma), and Frank Hassell (Indian River/ODU).

Seven City Grain is the 12-seed in the South Region and will play their first game Saturday, July 8 at 10:45 a.m. on WatchESPN.

Also the team is looking for help for tournament expenses. Check out their GoFundMe for how you can help, also merchandise is for sale that contributes to the team’s travel fund.