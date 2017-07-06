Former employee of Va. Beach realty company receives 3 years for fraud

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee of a Virginia Beach realty company was sentenced Thursday to three years and one month in prison on fraud charges.

Lindsay Kneff was indicted in October of 2016 for six counts of mail fraud, altering Postal Service money orders and three counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.

Authorities say Kneff was in a managerial position at Rose & Womble’s Virginia Beach office, where part of her responsibility was overseeing accounts payable.

In a period of time between January 2014 to August 2015, she wrote checks on the company account to pay her own expenses.

Prosecutors say she wired money to herself and altered Rose & Womble’s records — resulting in a loss of more than $250,000 for the company.

Kneff has to report Sept. 11 to begin serving her time. Neither she nor her attorney had comments walking out of court Thursday morning.

