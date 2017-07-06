Eagle Scout candidate comes to the rescue at local fire department

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teenager is coming to the rescue of a local fire department in the form of burn bags and he is lighting a fire of community service to help your neighbors who have lost their homes.

Brett Shepler, 17, delivered 50 bags to the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department at Station 8 on Thursday. Shepler calls them “burn out bags,” which he filled with personal hygiene items and other things to help a family recover after a devastating fire.

Shepler managed to put together dozens of bags at a time when the department’s supply of these important kits has dwindled to just two.

“You don’t know who it is, but you know someone will need it and someone will be helped by it,” said Shepler. “In here are diapers, we have shaving material — razors and shaving cream — stuffed animals for the children.”

Shepler is an Eagle Scout hopeful and is required to develop and perform a community service project. His Scout Master Wayne Richardson is also the Volunteer Fire Chief of Oceana Volunteer Fire Department at Station 8.

“Families who get burned out of their house who can’t go back in need things to survive,” said Richardson. “By no means is this going to make them whole again, but it’s something that allows them to go ahead and at least survive.”

Shepler has been working on the burn out bags for months as he worked the phones by calling corporate executives and local business managers to donate supplies.

“It was a lot of hard work but very rewarding,” said Shepler.

Mission accomplished.