Dominion gets key permit for transmission line project

JAMESTOWN, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has cleared a key hurdle in its bid to build a towering transmission line across the James River near Jamestown.

Spokeswoman Le-Ha Anderson said Thursday the company has received a final U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit for its Surry-Skiffes Creek project.

She says the only outstanding regulatory approval the project now needs is a special use permit from James City County for a switching station.

For now, Anderson says the Corps permit allows the company to start construction in certain areas of the line.

Dominion has said the project is needed to ensure reliability on the peninsula. But preservation and conservation groups have objected, saying the towers would be a blot on a historic view of the river, including the scene from a section of Jamestown Island.