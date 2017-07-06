Man killed in homicide at Hampton fast food parking lot

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY ) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead late Wednesday night in Hampton.

Someone called dispatchers just before midnight on Wednesday to report several gunshot in the area. Officers found a man lying in the parking lot of the KFC/Taco Bell on East Pembroke Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the KFC/Taco Bell was closed at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

“We were leaving the motel and as soon as we were talking out, we heard a couple of shots go off, and we walked out and seen some cops down here,” said witness Andrew Sturdy.

This is the second deadly shooting in Hampton this week.

A shooting Tuesday morning sent four to the hospital and resulted in the death of 21-year-old Devyn Reed.

If you know anything Wednesday’s incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

‘Rico Bush will have updates this morning on WAVY News 10 Today.