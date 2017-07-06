Audience: Baila Fuzion Dance

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Baila Fuzion Dance Studio in Virginia Beach and they were here to tell us about their Summer Dance Camp at the Sandler Center for Seniors, and how you can get a spot in the upcoming session.

Marquita Bianca from Baila Fuzion Dance and Anna Little from Atlantic Shores told us more.

“Senior Summer Camp”

Session Two July 24th – August 28th

Classes Held on Mondays

Sandler Center for the Arts – Virginia Beach

Free for Seniors aged 55+

No Partners Needed!

Registration & Information:

BailaFuzion.com

(757) 328-3151