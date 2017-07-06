Admirals Calder Cup championship team to celebrate five year anniversary

NORFOLK (WAVY) — They were arguably the best minor league hockey team of all time. The 2012 Calder Cup champion Norfolk Admirals won a North American hockey record 28-regular season games in a row. This Saturday at Waterside District, more than a dozen players and coaches will return to Hampton Roads. The reunion will take place from 5:00 to 6:30 and fans are encouraged to bring items to be autographed.

Scheduled to appear, coach Jon Cooper who is now the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tyler Johnson, Alex Killorn, Radko Gudas, Richard Panik and Ondrej Palat, all NHL regulars now, are set to be on hand. Other members scheduled to make an appearance include Eric Neilson, Mark Barberio, JP Cote, Pierre Cedric-Labrie, Alex Picard and more.

That championship team, which played in the American Hockey League and was affiliated with the Tampa Bay Lightning, won 43 of its last 46 games including its final ten on way to winning Norfolk’s only AHL championship.

Saturday’s event is free and open to the public.