2 men charged in 2 separate Hampton robberies

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been arrested in connection to two separate robberies Wednesday in Hampton.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Farmington Boulevard and Templewood Drive for a reported robbery. Once on scene, police spoke with the victim, a 26-year-old Hampton man, who said he was walking in the area when two suspects approached him from behind. Both suspects were armed with handguns.

Police say the suspects started assaulting the victim while taking his belongings. After they got the victim’s backpack, the suspects ran off, heading toward Todds Lane. The backpack had the victim’s bank cards and cell phone inside.

The victim was hurt, but is expected to be OK.

Ten minutes later, at 9 p.m., officers were called to another robbery in the 200 block of Summit Court. Police spoke to a 46-year-old Hampton woman, who said she went to check her mail and while returning, two men walked up to her. The suspects were armed with guns and demanded the victim hand over her belongings.

Both suspects assaulted the woman and stole her cell phone before taking off. The victim had non life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 20-year-old Juwann Garrett Richardson, of Hampton, and 18-year-old Daeron Kaleeq Moore, of Newport News, in relation to the robberies. They are both charged with four counts of robbery, two counts of abduction, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of wearing a mask in public.

Police ask anyone with any information about these robberies to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.