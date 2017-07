HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman aboard the Miss Hampton tour boat lost her balance and fell into the water Wednesday.

Fire Battalion Chief Craig Topping says the woman went overboard around 1:03 p.m.

Crews were able to pull the woman out of the water and got her to the dock at Fort Wool.

The Hampton Fire Department boat got the woman back to shore. She was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.