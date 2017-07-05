Virginia, North Carolina rank in top 10 of ‘most patriotic states’ study

RICHMOND, Va, (WRIC/WAVY) — Virginia was ranked the most patriotic state in America, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The study ranked states based on factors like number of military enlistees, how many people volunteer, and percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Virginia ranked fifth for its military engagement and tenth overall for civic engagement. The Commonwealth is home to several military installations, including the world’s largest navy base — Naval Station Norfolk.

North Carolina came in at number 10 in the study, with ranking sixth in military engagement. Maryland was ranked 28 in the study, with West Virginia coming in at 37.

