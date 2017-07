SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A crash involving two tractor-trailers has caused a closure on U.S. Route 460 in Suffolk, according to VDOT.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, VDOT officials said the crash happened Prudence Road.

Both westbound lanes and on eastbound lane were closed as a result of the crash.

Suffolk-Route 460-Crash at Prudence Rd. involving 2 TT trucks. Both WB lanes closed. One EB lane closed.Expect delays. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) July 5, 2017

Motorist should expect delays in the area.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.