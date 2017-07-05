Suspect in 2016 home invasion found guilty on burglary charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of five suspects charged in a 2016 home invasion incident has been found guilty on burglary charges.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly reports Rashawn Stanley was found guilty of statutory burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

A judge dismissed robbery and gun charges against Stanley in a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Stanley was arrested in July of 2016, along with a juvenile, Angel Lynn Desiree Young, Jenna Lee Wilson and Isaiah Thomas Marks.

Police said last year they used a K-9 officer to track down the suspects.

Court records show Young pleaded guilty in February to charges including conspiracy and robbery and is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

Marks pleaded guilty in April to robbery, armed burglary, conspiracy and use of a firearm. He was sentenced to 13 years with five suspended — leaving eight years to serve.

Wilson is set stand trial July 11 on a conspiracy charge.

Stanley is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 12.

The judge granted Stanley a $1,500 bond and ruled he can have no contact with his co-defendants.