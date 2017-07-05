Sailor pleads not guilty to sexting victim he thought was 13-year-old girl

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy Chief Petty Officer charged with attempted coercion of a minor and three counts transferring obscene material to a minor pleaded not guilty in federal court to all charges Wednesday.

Scott Lee Penny, 38, will fight the charges in a trial set for late August.

Penny’s attorney, Scott Hallauer, told 10 On Your Side Penny has been active duty Navy for 20 years and has a clean record, which he hopes will help at trial.

“Well he’s active duty Navy. I think that says a lot about him. I think that will be an important part of the case. But we’ll just see how the process goes,” Hallauer said after the arraignment.

Hallauer also acknowledged his defense could be an uphill battle.

Homeland Security Investigation agents say Penny had an explicit conversation for at least a month in the spring with a victim he believed was a 13-year-old girl. That person was really an undercover agent.

His trial is set for August 29.