Richmond-area father, son injured after plane crashes in cornfield

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A plane crash in Buckingham County Tuesday afternoon has left one person in critical condition and another with minor injuries.

The small plane crashed along Mountain View Lane in Buckingham County just after noon, according to Virginia State Police.

Officials say an Aviat A-1C-180 aircraft stalled out, causing it to crash-land in a cornfield in the 100 block of Mountain View Lane. The plane had taken off from a private landing strip on Alcoma Road in Buckingham County.

The pilot, who is from Midlothian, was flown to a hospital in Charlottesville with life-threatening injuries. His 11-year-old son was the only passenger and was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The FAA and NTSB have both been notified, and VSP officials said the crash remains under investigation.