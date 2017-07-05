Police seek suspect in attempted robbery at Portsmouth 7-Eleven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the suspect in an attempted robbery at a Portsmouth convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of Mount Vernon Avenue around 4:25 a.m.

According to detectives, the suspect entered the business and demanded money from an employee. The worker then ran to a secure room, locked the door and called 911. Police say the suspect tried to open the cash register, but couldn’t, and then ran from the business.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you know anything about this attempted robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.