Person of interest sought after surfboard is broken in Kitty Hawk

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Kitty Hawk are looking for a person of interest in connection to a broken surfboard.

Near the Kitty Hawk Pier on the afternoon of June 24, a young surfer said he saw a man repeatedly jump up and down on his surfboard until he broke it.

Police described the man as a white male with a thin build, brown hair in a man bun with the letters “NC” tattooed on his stomach. Investigation revealed the man’s name is possibly Tyler.

If you know anything about this incident, call police at 252-261-3895.