Officials investigating explosion at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WKRG/WAVY) — An explosion is being investigated at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, officials say.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook Wednesday the explosion happened before 10 a.m. at McKinley Climatic Lab on the base.

The shelter in place has been lifted. Base HVACS may now be turned back on — Team Eglin (@TeamEglin) July 5, 2017

It has been determined that smoke from the explosion may contain methyl chloride, the base said in a tweet.

According to the EPA’s website, exposure to methyl chloride can have “serious effects on the nervous system.”

No injuries have been reported to base employees.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.