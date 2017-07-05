Mother pleads for answers in her son’s 2012 hit-and-run death

MOYOCK, N.C. (WAVY) — In 2012, someone hit Jacob Bezik with a vehicle as he walked home in Moyock, North Carolina. Since then, no has been prosecuted in his death. His mother is taking up his case again with a reward.

What happened on Puddin Ridge Road five years ago still feels like yesterday to Angie Bezik.

“I said, ‘Is it Jake?’” Angie Bezik said. “[My mom] said, ‘We’ll tell you when we get there.’ So I just… I knew.”

In the early morning hours of June 23, 2012, Jacob Bezik walked along the road to his father’s house up the street. He’d just left a party and that was the last time anyone saw him, until Jerry Littlefield found him lying in the road.

“I thought it was a piece of linoleum rolled up in the road and as I got closer I said, ‘That’s a person!’” Littlefield said.

Littlefield and a friend had plans to fish in Moyock that morning. Instead, he found Jacob Bezik’s body. It was the result of what police called a fatal hit-and-run.

“It haunts me,” Littlefield said. “That someone so young got killed and somebody is still out there.”

A week after, deputies charged a young man in the death of Angie’s son. Two years later, prosecutors in dropped the charges.

“I was told there is just not enough evidence,” she said.

Since then, Angie Bezik said police have had no developments — no new leads, no new evidence. She is desperate for answers.

“I have to know who did this to my son,” she said.

Last month, this mother took the investigation into her own hands.

“I’ve offered a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever that is,” she said. “Even if they had solved it immediately, there’s always going to be a hole.There is always going to be a place that’s missing from my heart.”

She just wants to know who hit and killed her son five years ago on his walk home.

If you have any information, Bezik asked that you contact your local office for the North Carolina Highway Patrol, which you can find here.