Men wanted after woman is carjacked, robbed in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are asking for help to find two men who they say stole a vehicle from a woman in a Pizza Hut parking lot.

Police were called to the Pizza Hut at 13659 Warwick Boulevard at 12:57 a.m. on June 26.

The victim, a 44-year-old Hampton woman, said two men in their early 20s approached her while she was standing by her vehicle in the parking lot. One of the men had a handgun and demanded her money.

The victim told the man she had no money and both men got into the vehicle, took the keys from the dashboard and drove away with her cash, credit cards, IDs and prescription medication still inside.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.