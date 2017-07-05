Man sentenced to 10 years for deadly Virginia Beach stabbing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was formally sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for stabbing his neighbor to death last year.

Daniel Gordon Anderson, 48, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter on April 26.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 3, 2016, Anderson stabbed Joseph Nardo to death.

Late that evening, Nardo returned home from going out to get a sandwich from Cal’z. According to prosecutors, Anderson and Nardo then got into an argument during which Anderson stabbed Nardo three times with a steak knife. Nardo was able to make it into his home before he died.

Police later recovered the blade of the knife down the street. The handle was found outside of Anderson’s home.

Witnesses identified Anderson as the suspect.

During an interview with investigators, Anderson said he and Nardo didn’t have any physical contact and there was no argument.

Anderson has prior convictions for two counts assault and battery of a family member, DUI and destruction of property. He will be sentenced on July 5.