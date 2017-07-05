Male inmates at Chesapeake City Jail breach door to female housing unit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Male inmates at the Chesapeake City Jail were able to find their way into a housing pod for female inmates recently, according to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 a.m. on June 26, a few male inmates breached a plumbing alley door that separates two housing units — one of which housed female inmates.

Deputies spotted the male inmates on camera and “immediately gained control of the situation,” the sheriff’s office says.

No assaults, physical contact or injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office says the male inmates were identified and disciplined. No criminal charges were filed.