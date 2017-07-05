Isle of Wight courts building closed due to bomb threat

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat has prompted a closure at the the Isle of Wight County courts building.
The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the threat was called in to the Isle of Wight County Circuit Court Clerk’s office around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
All offices at the Young-Laine Courts building were evacuated as a result.
The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel are checking the building.
Anyone with possible information on the call or the caller is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.