Isle of Wight courts building closed due to bomb threat

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat has prompted a closure at the the Isle of Wight County courts building.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the threat was called in to the Isle of Wight County Circuit Court Clerk’s office around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

All offices at the Young-Laine Courts building were evacuated as a result.

IOW courts currently closed due to a bomb threat. Investigation underway into this incident. — Lt. T. Potter (@iowso9) July 5, 2017

The sheriff’s office says emergency personnel are checking the building.

Anyone with possible information on the call or the caller is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.