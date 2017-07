HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will start using taxis for paratransit.

Starting Saturday, taxis will be used as an addition to HRT’s current service fleet.

When a customer requests a trip, they can expect an HRT van, an HRT sedan or a local taxi with an HRT logo to arrive.

If you have any questions about HRT’s paratransit services, call the agency’s customer service line at 757-222-6100, or click here for more information.