NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gas main break in Norfolk has caused a closure on part of E. Princess Anne Road.

Norfolk dispatchers say there was a call around 10:40 a.m. for a gas main break at N. Military Highway and Northampton Boulevard.

Police and crews from Virginia Natural Gas have responded to the scene. East Princess Anne Road has been closed between Kilmer Lane and N. Military Highway.

It is unconfirmed what may have caused the gas main break.

