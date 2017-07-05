Fire displaces 3 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were displaced from their Newport News home Wednesday by a fire.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Chestnut Avenue at 5:38 p.m. Crews arrived on scene two minutes later to find flames showing at the back of the building.

Fire crews searched the residence for any one inside and began attacking the blaze. The all clear was given at 5:46 p.m.

No one was injured.

The building had fire damage in the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout. Two adults and one child are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire officials say unattended cooking caused the fire.