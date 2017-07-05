Officer shoved trying to break up fight outside Newport News police station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges after a fight broke out Tuesday morning outside the Newport News police station.

Police say an officer was leaving headquarters just before noon on Tuesday, when she noticed four people in a verbal argument that turned physical.

The officer broke up the fight, and all four people initially complied. Police say one of the people involved shoved her out of the way and began fighting with one of the other people who was involved.

Additional officers showed up and helped break it up.

Police 25-year-old Deontre Damone Blount was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice by threats or force.

It was later determined that Blount was not susposed to have contact with the victim due to a protective order out of Portsmouth. Blount was additionally charged with violation of protective order.

The second person involved in the incident, 30-year-old Kiesha Matika Holloman, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

