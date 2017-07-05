Atlantic disturbance has ‘high chance’ of becoming tropical cyclone

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A weak disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone by the end of this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance has been slowly moving to the west, and according to WAVY’s team of meteorologists, some models have it moving west and then northwest.

Some models have the system moving close to the United States within the next seven to 10 days.

Low pressure over the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone by the end of the week. https://t.co/CYh0ifH2bE pic.twitter.com/qOUAxiSzUA — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) July 4, 2017

The National Hurricane Center reported early Wednesday that satellite images indicated circulation associated with the system had become better defined. The was located 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the African coast.

It is expected to begin moving west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph on Wednesday, the hurricane center said. If the disturbance forms into a tropical cyclone, it would be named Don.

