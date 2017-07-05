Counting Kindness – Officer Victor Decker Memorial

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – In October of 2010, 25-year-old Norfolk Police Officer Victor Decker was robbed and shot as he walked to his car after a fundraiser off of Oceana Boulevard. Officer Decker was killed and left behind his wife Dawn and daughter Charlotte. Charlotte was an infant at the time and he and his wife had only been married about a year.

He was off duty at the time, but served on the Norfolk police force for four years and patrolled the streets often on bicycle, so he got to know the business people and residents of downtown Norfolk well.

Jerome Olson and his wife, Melissa, have not forgotten Officer Decker even though they never met him. They drive along Oceana Boulevard all the time and see the memorial dedicated to him. Recently, they noticed it was in need of some TLC, so Jerome and Melissa took it upon themselves to do the work.

Here’s Jerome’s message:

“Yesterday, my wife and I touched up the Officer Victor E. Decker memorial on Oceana Blvd. It was tattered and the paint was fading. We just wanted to do something to let his family and the police community know that Officer Decker isn’t forgotten… and that there are people who stand behind our police officers. That we appreciate their service to the community. We will eventually replace it, with a more durable cross that will stand up to the elements.”