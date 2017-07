CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Motorists are being cautioned to avoid the Centerville Turnpike Bridge in Chesapeake as crews investigate a crash.

Chesapeake officials posted a tweet about the accident just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Avoid the Centerville Tnpk Bridge while crews investigate an accident — Chesapeake Traffic (@ChesapeakeGovt) July 5, 2017

The circumstances surrounding the reported accident are currently unclear.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more from Chesapeake police.