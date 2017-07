PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) –Β Our studio audience today was from the Council of Filipino American Friendship Day and they’re here today to tell us about their friendship day celebrations coming to Virginia Beach this weekend.

Fil-Am Friendship Day Celebration

Saturday, July 8th

Red Wing Park – Virginia Beach

Parade at 9:30am

Festivities All Day!

For More Information:

FilAmFriendshipDay.com

(757) 581-4891