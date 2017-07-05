Suspect in attempted assault at TCC expected to be arraigned

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of attacking a teacher at Tidewater Community College is expected in court Wednesday to be arraigned on a long list of charges.

Jarod Jamale Jones, 38, is accused of pulling a gun on a professor in a restroom last week at the college’s Virginia Beach campus.

Jones was already arraigned in circuit court Wednesday morning on four outstanding warrants for failure to register as a sexual offender.

He faces additional charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of an abduction for last week’s incident.

After the alleged attack, an alert went out advising students and staff to shelter in place.

“[The teacher was] obviously shaken by this incident but otherwise fine. In fact, she wanted to teach her class tonight,” TCC spokesperson Marian Anderfuren said following last week’s incident.

The shelter-in-place was lifted after it was determined the suspect — later identified as Jones — had likely left the campus area.

Jones was spotted two days later in his car, and police tried to pull him over. He apparently took off, and was eventually stopped after crashing on Oceana Boulevard.

Jones surrendered to police following the crash, and taken to the hospital with minor injuries — and faces charges for the pursuit.

Although no longer a student, Jones attended TCC from the summer of 2014 through the Spring of 2017.

WAVY’s Andy Fox will have updates on today’s court hearing later today.