Anonymous good Samaritan cleans up garbage dumped near man’s home

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An Isle of Wight County resident says trash dumped along his street was cleaned up after his story aired on 10 On Your Side.

In May, 10 On Your Side told you about Donald Powers, who was having a problem with illegal dumping.

Powers says the problem had been piling up for years on Timber Lane, which is by the paper mill.

“It was refrigerators, tires, yard debris, lumber,” he said about the numerous items that were left out.

Powers approached 10 On Your Side after he says he had trouble finding out who owned the land.

“The problems I was having, nobody would clean it up or anything,” he said.

That all changed for him a few weeks ago.

“I was at work, I think a week before last, and I came riding through to see if anybody dumped anything else and I was overwhelmed,” he said.

Powers say the road was spotless because someone came to clean up the items.

“It’s real pleasant. I love it. Everything is so nice. I don’t have none of the stress with the trash and the debris that’s been dumped. It feels like home again instead of being at a trash dump,” he said.

Powers wants to thank the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk Sheriff’s Office and the paper mill security for their help in monitoring the area. He hopes that the road will stay this clean and is grateful for the help from the mysterious cleaners who took the time to come out.

“Whoever did it, I just want to say wonderful job. I would shake their hands if I could and thanks to News Channel 10,” he said.