Suspect enters guilty pleas in 2015 Va. Beach street robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of the suspects charged in a 2015 Virginia Beach robbery and officer-involved shooting has entered guilty pleas to several counts, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Luis Vazquez and Terrion Jones was charged for the May 2015 robbery incident on Wesleyan Drive and Baker Road. Police say an armed robbery led to a brief hostage situation and then an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, Vazquez and Jones robbed two women at gunpoint on Wesleyan Drive. Officers later found the two at a nearby Boost Mobile store, holding someone hostage.

They eventually left the hostage unharmed and ran from the store. Police say officers caught up with Vazquez, who exchanged gunfire with the officers.

Vazquez was shot several times in the exchange, and was taken to the hospital where he later recovered.

Jones was 16 at the time of the incident, but was certified in 2015 to be tried as an adult on multiple charges, including robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Vazquez was charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, abduction, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of firearm by violent felon, four counts of use of firearm and battery of a law enforcement officer — a charge authorities say he picked while in prison.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday Vazquez entered an Alford plea to the attempted capital murder counts — meaning he acknowledges there is enough evidence to find him guilty, but does not admit guilt.

He pleaded guilty to the rest of the charges. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said there was no plea agreement in this case.

Vazquez is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 23.