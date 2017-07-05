17 years later, mom wants to find son’s killer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk mother is looking for answers almost two decades after he son was shot and killed.

“17 years,” said Yolanda Stoner. “I can’t believe that it’s been that long.”

A lot has changed since July 2000.

“Why would someone just take his life? Why would they do that?” Stoner asked.

What hasn’t changed is the pain felt by Stoner.

“I think of him every day,” Stoner said. “There isn’t a day that goes by that I’m thinking, ‘What could we have done differently?'”

Stoner’s son, Stephon Walton, was only 19 at the time of his death. He was shot outside City Lights, a nightclub on Bainbridge Boulevard in Chesapeake. The building is now gone and has been replaced by a shopping center.

Stoner says three men drove Walton to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center. She got a call from police as she was on her way to Sunday morning church.

“He said, ‘Stephon is in Norfolk General Hospital. He got shot last night.’”

For 41 days, Walton was clinging to life. The bullet hit him in the back, damaging his liver and stomach. In September, his mom decided to take him off the respirator.

“I told him, ‘I don’t know what’s going to come out of this.’ He said, ‘Mommy, I’m not afraid to die. You taught me what life is,’” Stoner said.

Seventeen years later, his killer still hasn’t been found.

“I want to know who shot him,” Stoner said. “How did he get shot? Was it an accident? Was it meant for him? What was going on?”

The leads have run dry, but Stoner has started raising money to help find her son’s killer. She believes if people won’t talk, maybe money will convince them to do so.

“Somebody has an answer,” Stoner said. “It may not be what I want to hear, but at this point, I’m going to take it for what it is.”