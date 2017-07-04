Storms move through parts of Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Thunderstorms are moving through parts of Hampton Roads on Tuesday.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox was at the Oceanfront when storms popped up around 3:30 p.m. He said many swimmers remained in the water, despite whistles from lifeguards telling people to get out. Eventually, crowds began gathering on the boardwalk. The beach was closed for about an hour because of lightning and thunder, but has since reopened.

On our way to the Oceanfront… not ideal holiday weather @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gUyGvPHcQx — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) July 4, 2017

Some families at the Oceanfront told WAVY’s Liz Kilmer that they were heading back to their hotels or to get a bite to eat until the rain passed.

One WAVY viewer reported seeing dark clouds and lightning in the Ocean View section of Norfolk.

Outside the WAVY-TV 10 station in Portsmouth, heavy rain fell as thunder boomed overhead.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate says she doesn’t think July 4 will be a total washout, though. She says she expects much of the wet weather to wind down once the day’s heat cools off. Still, you should expect to see showers and storms pop up over the next few hours. Deitra expects the weather to be quiet around the time most fireworks shows begin, at about 9 and 9:30 p.m., but there may still be isolated showers.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement that said storms will likely affect parts of the southside and northeastern North Carolina. These storms may include wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour and rainfall amounts of one to two inches.

