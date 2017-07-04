Virginia liquor stores open on July Fourth

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liquor stores in Virginia are open on the July Fourth holiday.

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control says in a statement that its stores will open as regularly scheduled on the July Fourth holiday. But stores will close early at 6 p.m.

Find a list of ABC stores in the Commonwealth here.

Virginia is one of over a dozen states nationwide where the state government manages the sale and distribution of liquor, and state ABC stores are the only stores in Virginia where customers can purchase liquor.

Virginia has 366 liquor stores throughout the state.