Thousands celebrate July 4 in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people descended on Hampton Roads Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day.

In Norfolk, the Ocean View community gathered to watch a bike parade. The Norfolk Police Bike Patrol led the ride to Community Beach for a beach party.

WAVY’s Tom Schaad captured video of the East Beach parade. Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander was the grand marshal.

AJ Gore, of Newport News, spent his July 4 in Virginia Beach.

“Been going underwater, being with family, digging sandcastles,” he said.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings spoke with several people Monday at the Oceanfront as they prepared for July 4.

“We just came because my nieces and nephew are up from Georgia and we wanted to take them to the beach,” said Kristi Buhot, of Stafford, Virginia.

“We’re on vacation with my family,” said Taylor Exline, of Culpepper, Virginia. “It was closer and we’re actually meeting family from Georgia that decided to come up to see us.”

Live Oceanfront entertainment will be at 17th, 24th and 31st Street stages Tuesday with concerts starting at either 6:30 or 7 p.m. You can find the full lineup online.

Keep in mind, drivers on the interstate will be diverted starting at 8 p.m. Locals and visitors are encouraged to arrive via Shore Drive, General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Boulevard or Laskin Road. The eastbound exit for S. Birdneck and westbound exit for First Colonial will be closed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

There will be free parking at the convention center, so plan wisely and come to the resort area early — don’t wait until the last minute — in order to avoid delays on I-264. All parking meters accept credit cards and coins. There is a one hour minimum for credit card payments.

Fireworks in Virginia Beach start at 9:30 p.m.