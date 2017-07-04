Survey ranks most patriotic brands in America

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH/WCMH) — A survey released the results of what consumers believe are the most patriotic brands in America.

Jeep took the top spot as the most patriotic, followed by Levi Strauss and Disney.

Brand Keys Survey of Iconic American Brands conducted the survey, which asked a total of 4,800 consumers which brands they thought were the most patriotic.

Respondents said top 10 most patriotic brands are:

Jeep Levi Strauss Disney Coca-Cola Ford Hershey’s / Twitter Ralph Lauren Jack Daniel’s Sam Adams MSNBC

Robert Passikoff, founder and president of Brand Keys, said the 2016 presidential election has changed how consumers view brands, as partisan supporters President Donald Trump as well as those who oppose him have created their own lists of preferred and objectionable brands, companies and CEOs.

“Whether you’re politically left, right or center, what’s clear is that these consumer attitudinal shifts come with a set of newly rewritten rules of branding, expressed every day via news programs and social networks like the President’s favorite, Twitter, and Millennials’ Instagram,” Passikoff said.