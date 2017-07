YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash Tuesday in York County.

The accident happened on Route 17 north at Goosley Road. The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says the “serious accident” has shut down Route 17 in the area.

Dispatchers say the crash involved two vehicles, one of which was overturned.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

