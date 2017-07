NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating after one person was shot in the 200 block of La Valette Avenue, Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received the emergency call just after 9 p.m. for a female who had been shot. Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side the victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

WAVY is working to learn the victim’s age and extent of injuries.

