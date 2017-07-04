Sheriff’s office: Man cut off ankle monitor, ran away from Newport News home

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are searching for a man who cut off his home electronic monitoring device and ran off.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Jason Bradley Stone left his home after an argument with a family member.

Stone was convicted of drug possession and shoplifting.

The sheriff’s office describes Stone as a white male, weighing 175 pounds and standing at 6 feet 1 inch tall. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

If you see Stone or know of his whereabouts, call Newport News police dispatch at 247-2500 or the sheriff’s office dispatch at 926-8535.