Hampton shooting leaves one dead, three injured

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A shooting overnight in Hampton left one man dead and three others injured.

According to a news release from Hampton Police, the shooting happened around 12:31 a.m. in the 500 block of Patterson Ave. near Griffin Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found one man dead from a gunshot wound. Police also found two other men, aged 19 and 21, who had also been shot. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

While police were investigating the scene on Patterson Ave. a fourth man suffering from a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital. His injuries are also considered non-life-threatening and police say he was also shot on Patterson Ave.

Investigators identified the man who was killed as 21-year-old Devyn Andre Reed, 21, of Hampton.

Police have not released any details on what led to the shooting or any information on any potential suspects.

