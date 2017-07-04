Experts warn of 4th of July potential dangers to pets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Animal care experts are warning people about pets running away during the 4th of July celebrations. The loud fireworks can scare our fury friends at times, but where do owners turn if a pet does run off?

Across the country, rescue groups and animal shelters are preparing for their busiest day of the year. July 5 is historically a very hectic day for animal shelters as they deal with lost animals that may have ended up in the shelter after fireworks.

Pets who are scared of loud noises left unattended, can destroy a room or even hurt themselves by trying to break out of the room. Many owners are unaware of just how frightened their dog is at this time of year.

Experts suggest not bringing them to a public fireworks show because it could lead to them trying to run away.

Historically, many pet owners have turned to sedative medications and good news, in the past two years, a new oral gel medication is easy to apply and works even when the pet is already agitated — bringing them back to a calmer state.

During the festivities, consider keeping your pet in a secure, interior room, with a radio or TV playing to help minimize the noise. This is a good time of year to ensure that your pet is properly identified, just in case an escape happens.