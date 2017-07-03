William & Mary to construct new facility for Jewish students

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A new gathering place will be constructed for Jewish students at the College of William & Mary.

The university said in a press release that the facility will serve as a gathering place for a variety of cultural, spiritual and educational activities.

Construction in Williamsburg is expected to begin in January and be completed by the fall. It will be named after Mark R. Shenkman and Rosalind Shenkman. They gave the school a seven-figure gift for the project.

The new facility will house a large meeting room, a study lounge and a kosher kitchen. It will be owned by the William & Mary Real Estate Foundation and operated by Hillel at William & Mary.