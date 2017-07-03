Suspect dead, officer shot in officer-involved shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is dead and an officer was shot following an officer-involved shooting, early Monday morning.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, the incident happened in the 9600 block of 14th Bay Street around 11 p.m.

The suspect was shot and died at the scene. An officer was also shot and transported to the hospital.

10 On Your Side’s Matt Gregory is at the scene working to learn more. There is no other information at this time.

